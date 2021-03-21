GALVIN - Robert V. "Bobby G"
Of Lancaster, NY, March 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Christine (Kajdasz); loving father of Kelly Hibbard, Gretchen (Jason) Goldsmith, Garron (Andrew Mikula) Adolf, Jennifer Galvin and the late Garnet Galvin; grandfather of ten; great-grandfather of four; brother of Jeanne (late Fred) Heckler, Patrick (Susan) and the late John; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at a later date Bobby was a Lieutenant in the Buffalo Fire Department stationed at the Chenango and Rhode Island House, served in the U. S. Army and the Air Force Reserves. He enjoyed spending his summers in Angola, NY at Snyder Beach and spent his winters in New Port Richie, FL. Share condolences online at www.wendleandloecherinc.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.