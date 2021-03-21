Menu
Robert V. "Bobby G" GALVIN
1936 - 2021
1936
2021
Wendel and Loecher Funeral Home - Lancaster
27 Aurora Street
Lancaster, NY
GALVIN - Robert V. "Bobby G"
Of Lancaster, NY, March 17, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Christine (Kajdasz); loving father of Kelly Hibbard, Gretchen (Jason) Goldsmith, Garron (Andrew Mikula) Adolf, Jennifer Galvin and the late Garnet Galvin; grandfather of ten; great-grandfather of four; brother of Jeanne (late Fred) Heckler, Patrick (Susan) and the late John; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held at a later date Bobby was a Lieutenant in the Buffalo Fire Department stationed at the Chenango and Rhode Island House, served in the U. S. Army and the Air Force Reserves. He enjoyed spending his summers in Angola, NY at Snyder Beach and spent his winters in New Port Richie, FL. Share condolences online at www.wendleandloecherinc.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Kelly, So very sorry for your loss. May you find comfort knowing he is in a better place
Melissa Endress
Friend
May 24, 2021
We'll miss Bob's smiling face and big laugh out at Snyder Beach. He was a fixture on A St.
William and Maryalice Donohue
May 18, 2021
Rest In Peace , Bob! No more worries now! Our deepest sympathies to his daughters! Sending Love!!
Rich/Bonnie Kajdasz
Family
May 16, 2021
Fond memories of Bob from the FD at Niagara Falls Air Base in the 80's & 90's. His talks made me realize I could move on to a Firefighter position in my city. May he forever Rest in Peace.
Doug Nicholson
Acquaintance
May 16, 2021
To the GALVIN family, of my cousin Bobby Galvin, might I send my deepest sorrow for your loss. May our Lord keep him in his embrace and comfort you at this time. You are all in my prayers Always, With sympathy, Lorraine Koebel Linden,California BFD Joseph w.Koebel's daughter
Lorraine Koebel
March 24, 2021
RIP Bob. Had some great times and great memories together in the 914th Reserve fire dept. You'll be missed but not forgotten!
Frank Biela
March 22, 2021
RIP Bobby
Joe Fahey
March 21, 2021
What wonderful memories I have of Bob and your 'Uncle Bill'. I am sure the two of them are creating all kinds of mischief and listening to great music. Hugs to you all. I know for a fact they do help.
Diane Rogers
Friend
March 21, 2021
God Bless Bobby and the entire Galvin Family, he was a good friend and Brother Firefighter may he rest in Peace.

Jerry Davern Ret BFD Union KY
Jerry Davern
Coworker
March 21, 2021
Our deepest condolences to the Galvin family for the loss of your father. May he rest in peace.
Mayor Bill Schroeder and Dawn Gaczewski
Friend
March 20, 2021
