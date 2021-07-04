Menu
Robert J. GARCIA
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street
Cheektowaga, NY
GARCIA - Robert J.
June 22, 2021, age 57. Beloved son of the late Robert B. Garcia and Patricia A. (nee Filbert) Murphy; caring brother of Gary M. (Karen), Ramon C., Mark F. (Vicki) and Lynn M. Garcia; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Monday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga at 10AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cheektowaga Chapel
3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Jul
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians Church
4125 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
