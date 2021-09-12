GIBBONS - Robert E.
Age 74, of Buffalo, NY, passed away under the care of Hospice with his devoted wife by his side on August 29, 2021. Robert "Bob" attended and graduated from Kenmore East High School, Erie Community College and University of Buffalo and pursued a career in sales and customer service for various businesses, as well as owning his own for several years. Bob was a very social person with always a story or joke to tell. He also loved to go on cruises and travel, with Coco Beach being one of his favorite spots. Robert is survived by his wife, Sharon (Wolf); two children, Adam Daniel (Heidi nee Bartel) Gibbons and Kathryn Briana Casey (Matthew) Neal; four grandchildren Evelyn Elizabeth Gibbons, Tobias Clarke Gibbons, Ryan Matthew Neal, Luke Daniel Neal; a sister, Suzanne Gibbons Bethin; a niece, Beth Bethin; two nephews, Daniel and Timothy; many great-nieces and nephews, in-laws, and good friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday, September 18, at 10am at Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, located at 3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY, where a service will begin at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice & Paliative Care Buffalo (225 Como Park Blvd., Buffalo, NY 14227). Please share memories and condolences online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.