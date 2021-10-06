GREEN - Robert K.
October 4, 2021; beloved husband of Linda L. (nee Jablonski) Green; dearest father of Dawn Marie Green, Robert (Jennifer) Green, and Jeffrey (Melissa) Green; devoted grandfather to Lillian, Maddison, Leona, and Tyler; beloved son of the late Charles and Phyllis Green; dear brother of Judith (late Robert) Collins, Charles (Patricia) Green, Thomas (Wendy) Green, and Timothy Green; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, October 9th, from 10 AM to 12 PM where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM, at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. If so desired, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
or the American Kidney Foundation. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.