Robert K. GREEN
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Depew Chapel
6050 Transit Road
Depew, NY
GREEN - Robert K.
October 4, 2021; beloved husband of Linda L. (nee Jablonski) Green; dearest father of Dawn Marie Green, Robert (Jennifer) Green, and Jeffrey (Melissa) Green; devoted grandfather to Lillian, Maddison, Leona, and Tyler; beloved son of the late Charles and Phyllis Green; dear brother of Judith (late Robert) Collins, Charles (Patricia) Green, Thomas (Wendy) Green, and Timothy Green; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, October 9th, from 10 AM to 12 PM where a Funeral Service will follow at 12 PM, at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd. If so desired, donations in Robert's memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Foundation. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
(Lancaster-Depew Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME
6050 Transit Rd, Depew, NY
Oct
9
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
(Lancaster-Depew Chapel), AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME
6050 Transit Rd., Depew, NY
Very sorry to hear of Bob´s passing. I worked with Bob at Arcata / Quebecor for many years. Aways enjoyed our time together at work.
George Mc Daniel
Work
October 6, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 6, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss! This world will be an empty place without him! God bless you and the family!
Marty
October 6, 2021
