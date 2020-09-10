BOHLEN - Robert H.
September 5, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of 69 years, to Lucille G. (nee Didion) Bohlen; loving father of Bradley R., Colleen M. Locke and predeceased by the late William R. and David M. (Karen) Bohlen; father-in-law of Barbara Bohlen; cherished grandfather of Thomas (Kelly), Lisa, Evan (Jen), Leigh (Benjamin), Matthew, Ian and Jessica; adored great-grandfather of four; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton Street, Elma. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. Gabriel Church, 5271 Clinton Street, Elma at 11 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
