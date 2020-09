FLEISCHMAN - Robert H.

Of North Tonawanda, entered into eternal life on Friday, August 7, 2020. Family and friends are asked to gather at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church (Oliver St.) for a Memorial Mass celebrated FRIDAY, September 18, at 9:30 AM. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Arrangements by SABER FUNERAL HOME, 692-0271.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.