MUTKA - Robert H.
September 1, 2020, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Bernadine H. (nee Pudlewski) Mutka; loving father of Kimberly A. (Joseph) D'Angelis; cherished grandfather of Randall and Ian (Sara Troupe) Robert; adored great-grandfather of Graham and Nolan; caring brother of Helen Kwitzer, Phil Mutka, Diane Benzel and predeceased by the late Betty Lewandwoski, Richard Mutka, Frank Mutka, Carol Klein and Violet Seweryniak; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Friday from 1-3 PM at the (Lancaster/Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road, Depew, where Funeral Services will follow at 3 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to Buffalo Hospice, Inc. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 2, 2020.