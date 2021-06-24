HANSON - Robert Eric Sr.
Age 83, originally of Hamburg, NY passed away June 19th, 2021 in Cabot, Arkansas. There will be a brief viewing for the family at Nelson's Funeral Home followed by a graveside service at Fairview Cemetery in Gaylord, MI on Thursday, June 24th at 2:30 PM. "Bob" was born in Lackawanna, NY on December 21st, 1937. Growing up in Hamburg, NY, he graduated from Hamburg High School in 1955 and continued his education at Michigan State University, earning a Bachelor's in Food Technology and a Master's in Business Administration. He married Karen Jane Thompson, the love of his life and mother of his four children, on June 24th, 1960. His bride died young but he held her in his heart and spoke of her often. The family is comforted to know they are reunited and are with the Lord. He used his education in the Food and Beverage Industry for many years along with selling real estate, owning an equipment rental store in Hamburg, and working for the Census Bureau before retiring. Bob had many cherished memories of hunting and fishing with his dad and he also enjoyed metal detecting and traveling. Mr. Hanson is survived by his children, Karen (David) Marsh, of Wellsville, NY, Laura (Brian) Buchanan, of Cabot, AR, Roberta (Jay) Henley, of Russellville, AR; son Robert (Vicki) Hanson Jr., of Summerville, SC; his siblings, Elaine (John) Chase of Orchard Park, NY, Philip (Irene) Hanson, of Cream Ridge, NJ; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Dorothy Hanson; his wife, Karen; and two grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
or Porum Church Of Christ, 205 S. 2nd Street, Porum, OK 74455, where he served and was well loved by many.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 24, 2021.