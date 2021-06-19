HARVEY - Robert T
June 16, 2021 of Elma, NY. Loving husband of Loretta A. (nee Lesinski) Harvey.; beloved father of Dr. David (Nina) Harvey; cherished grandfather of Emma and Andrew; devoted brother of Alice (late Frank) Kozak, late Virginia, Richard and Stephen Harvey; dearest brother-in-law of Mary Jane Lesinski and the late Christine (late John) Burkowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Bob was always ready to tell a good joke. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday, from 4-8PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10AM in St Gabriel's R.C. Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please assemble at Church. Entombment in St Stanislaus Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations may be made in Robert's name to the American Heart Association
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2021.