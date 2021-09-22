Menu
Robert P. HAZELET
HAZELET - Robert P.
September 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Margery (nee Rapp) Hazelet. Loving father of Robert Jr. (Sue), Daniel (Barbara), Kelly (Ron Suriano) Scheffler, Michael (Kim) and Rachael (Michael) DiMaio. Father-in-law of the late Gary Scheffler. Cherished grandpa of Lauren, Kyle, Matt, Michael, Luke, Jason, Kara, Greg, Joe and Abby. Great-grandfather of Sofia. Dear brother of Joan (late Tom) Toy and the late Gail (Bob) Nusall and John B. (Jane) Hazelet Jr. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Bob was co-founder of Bob and John's La Hacienda and the Wellington Pub on Hertel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to FeedMore WNY, www.feedmorewny.org. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church
1085 Englewood Ave, NY
Grandpa Bob was always so kind and loving. In such loving memory of such a kind person. Thinking of everyone during this time and sending so much love
Sarah
September 25, 2021
My deepest sympathy to Margie, Bobby, Danny, Kelly, Michael and Rachel and their families. I met Bob about 60 years ago, when we both worked at DuPont. Even though we moved away a few years after, first to Syracuse and then to Pittsburgh, we kept in touch over the years and occasionally got together - most memorably about 1970 or so, when Bob and Margie and the kids stopped off at our place in Syracuse and spent the night - on floors, sofas, etc. We bought a batch of pizzas and mixed up batches of Kool-aid (we called it bug juice) for the kids. I last saw Bob and Margie 3 months ago and am grateful that I did.
Mike Hoepfinger (and Jeri, in spirit); Pittsburgh, PA
Work
September 23, 2021
Happy memories of times spent with Bob.
Mike Haselgrove
Friend
September 23, 2021
Uncle Bob was always the energizer bunny even when ill. He always welcomed the large number of our family at all times. God rest him and find him a heavenly golf course
Joan Rapp
September 23, 2021
Heartfelt condolences to Marg and the entire family. Senior was one of a kind and one of my best friends. He will be forever missed. Our Thursday night golf won't be the same without his quick witted humor. Rest in peace buddy.
Chris & Wendy Alek
September 23, 2021
One of the perfect gentlemen that played with Pikey's gang at Terry Hills. Thoughts and prayers from the Staff at Terry Hills.
Tom Brown
Work
September 23, 2021
Our family moved across the street from "Lefty" Hazelet´s home 70 years ago. We thought he must be an old man (35 or so) with that big man nickname, but it turned out he was a neighborhood hot shot with a tent in his backyard complete with musty mattresses and a huge comic book collection. Hooray for the `50s and thanks for the memories, Bob.
Mary McMahon Shannon
Friend
September 23, 2021
We offer our deepest sympathy to Marge and Family...he was a good friend and will be missed...RIP Bobby
Roger & Marie Wyatt
September 22, 2021
