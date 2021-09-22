HAZELET - Robert P.
September 20, 2021. Beloved husband of Margery (nee Rapp) Hazelet. Loving father of Robert Jr. (Sue), Daniel (Barbara), Kelly (Ron Suriano) Scheffler, Michael (Kim) and Rachael (Michael) DiMaio. Father-in-law of the late Gary Scheffler. Cherished grandpa of Lauren, Kyle, Matt, Michael, Luke, Jason, Kara, Greg, Joe and Abby. Great-grandfather of Sofia. Dear brother of Joan (late Tom) Toy and the late Gail (Bob) Nusall and John B. (Jane) Hazelet Jr. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:30 AM. Bob was co-founder of Bob and John's La Hacienda and the Wellington Pub on Hertel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to FeedMore WNY, www.feedmorewny.org
. Arrangements by the C. MERTZ AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 22, 2021.