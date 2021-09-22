My deepest sympathy to Margie, Bobby, Danny, Kelly, Michael and Rachel and their families. I met Bob about 60 years ago, when we both worked at DuPont. Even though we moved away a few years after, first to Syracuse and then to Pittsburgh, we kept in touch over the years and occasionally got together - most memorably about 1970 or so, when Bob and Margie and the kids stopped off at our place in Syracuse and spent the night - on floors, sofas, etc. We bought a batch of pizzas and mixed up batches of Kool-aid (we called it bug juice) for the kids. I last saw Bob and Margie 3 months ago and am grateful that I did.

Mike Hoepfinger (and Jeri, in spirit); Pittsburgh, PA Work September 23, 2021