HEFNER - Robert C.
Of Grand Island, NY, entered into rest on June 10, 2021 after a lengthy illness at age 72. Beloved husband of Peggy J. (Lesaar) Hefner; dearest father of Robert W. and William H. (Celina) Hefner; son of the late William A. and Ruth A. E. (Kidell) Hefner; brother of William A. (Patricia) Hefner; uncle of Michelle (Scott) Smith. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Grand Island Fire Company. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.