HEIDINGER - Robert F.
Age 93, of Amherst, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Loving husband of Alberta J. Hesse Heidinger; dear father of Mary Beth (Randall) Rueger, Judith (John) Besch, Laurie (David) Unetich and Kristen (Paul) Pedersen; also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date at St. Benedict R.C. Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Bob's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Bob was a proud Navy veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus Council #184, Holy Name Society at St. Benedict Church and a 40 year employee of Westinghouse. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.