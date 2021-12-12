Menu
Robert F. HEIDINGER
FUNERAL HOME
Danzer, Dengler & Roberts Funeral Home
5363 Genesee Street
Bowmansville, NY
HEIDINGER - Robert F.
Age 93, of Amherst, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Loving husband of Alberta J. Hesse Heidinger; dear father of Mary Beth (Randall) Rueger, Judith (John) Besch, Laurie (David) Unetich and Kristen (Paul) Pedersen; also survived by eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at a later date at St. Benedict R.C. Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials in Bob's memory may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Bob was a proud Navy veteran, member of the Knights of Columbus Council #184, Holy Name Society at St. Benedict Church and a 40 year employee of Westinghouse. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MaryBeth and family, Sorry for the loss of your father.
Kim Cooke
December 12, 2021
