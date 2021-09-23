HUGHES - Robert Joseph
U.S. Navy Retired Master Chief Petty Officer, age 87, of Lewiston, NY and formerly of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2021, in Greenfield Health and Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster, NY after a lengthy illness. Born August 30, 1934, in Niagara Falls, he was the son of the late Leathed and Edna (Johnson) Hughes; and beloved husband to Mary Catherine ("Polly" Savage) Hughes, whom he married on June 15, 1957, at the former Sacred Heart Church. In addition to his wife of 64 years, Mr. Hughes is survived by U.S. Army Retired Lieutenant Colonel Robert L. (Mary), Kevin (Pamela), U.S. Army Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Keith (Julie), Kristin, and Thomas (Lori) Hughes; his grandchildren, Patrick (Kristine), Kyle (Heather), John, Kerry, and Braedon; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Connor Hughes; his two brothers, Thomas (Sharon) Hughes and W. John Hughes; and several nieces and nephews. Robert proudly enlisted into the United States Navy in 1952, and served aboard the U.S.S Hale DD 642, departing in 1954 for its World Cruise and crossing the equator (Shellback), as well as crossing the International Date Line (Order of Magellen). Following his honorable discharge, he reenlisted into the United States Naval Reserves amassing over 40 years of dedicated service to our Country and served as a Command Master Chief at the Buffalo Naval Reserve Center. He was employed by the Niagara Falls Board of Education for over 38 years as an electrician and ended his career as an electrical and custodial foreman prior to his retirement in 1995. Visitation will be Friday, September 24 from 4 - 8 PM at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. Robert's Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11 AM in St. Peter's Church, 622 Center Street, Lewiston, NY. Interment will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery with U.S. Naval Honors. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 23, 2021.