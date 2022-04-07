Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert J. HUNT Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc - Laureldale
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 12 2022
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc - Laureldale
Send Flowers
HUNT - Robert J., Sr.
Age 86, of Muhlenberg Township, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Reading Hospital - Tower Health. He was the husband of Phyllis E. "Betty" (Bongiovanni) Hunt. They were married 61 years ago on October 29, 1960. Born January 8, 1936, in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Robert. N. Colvig and Alda (Frank) Hunt, and step-son to Fred T. Hunt. He was a 1953 graduate of Bennett High School, Buffalo, NY. He attended Canisius College, Buffalo, NY, and the University of Buffalo. He graduated from Rutgers University, where he earned a diploma certificate in Industrial Engineering. Bob was employed as an Industrial Engineer in the trust department of Marine Trust Company, Buffalo, NY, from 1958-1967. He achieved the position of Zone Vice President for Sarah Coventry Jewelry, Newark, NY, from 1967-1982, and subsequently he was co-owner of Hunt's Hideout Restaurant in Reading from 1982-1988. Bob retired in 2001 as Northeast Regional Manager for Harry and David after a 48 year working career. He enjoyed playing golf, ice hockey (he played as a youth and until he was 40), enjoyed outdoor gardening and he enjoyed his grandchildren especially since the birth of his great-grandson, Jacob. Bob served in the U.S. Army and the U.S Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1964. He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park, where he was a lector for several years and sang in the choir. Surviving are his two children, Robert J., Jr., Gina M. Hunt, and Victoria S., wife of Stanley A. Brown, of Muhlenberg Township. There are also his sisters: Melissa, wife of Louis Meyers, of St. James City, FL; and Martha, wife of Keith Hildreth, of Sarasota, FL, a brother, Fred T. Hunt, Jr., of East Amherst, NY; and his sister, Susan K. Hunt, of Buffalo. Other survivors include his four grandchildren: Shannon L. (Brown), wife of Michael Chubb; Robert J. Hunt, III; Evan Brown; and Ryan Brown, and his great-grandson, Jacob Chubb. Prayers will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 7:30 PM, at Stitzel Family Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. A viewing will be held one hour prior from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc - Laureldale
3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA
Apr
12
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc - Laureldale
3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, PA
Funeral services provided by:
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc - Laureldale
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am sorry to hear of his passing. I worked for him many years ago selling Sarah Coventry and found him to be a very kind and helpful boss. He was a hard-working and encouraged that in others. A very good man.
Bonnie
April 6, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results