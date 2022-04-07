HUNT - Robert J., Sr.
Age 86, of Muhlenberg Township, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Reading Hospital - Tower Health. He was the husband of Phyllis E. "Betty" (Bongiovanni) Hunt. They were married 61 years ago on October 29, 1960. Born January 8, 1936, in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Robert. N. Colvig and Alda (Frank) Hunt, and step-son to Fred T. Hunt. He was a 1953 graduate of Bennett High School, Buffalo, NY. He attended Canisius College, Buffalo, NY, and the University of Buffalo. He graduated from Rutgers University, where he earned a diploma certificate in Industrial Engineering. Bob was employed as an Industrial Engineer in the trust department of Marine Trust Company, Buffalo, NY, from 1958-1967. He achieved the position of Zone Vice President for Sarah Coventry Jewelry, Newark, NY, from 1967-1982, and subsequently he was co-owner of Hunt's Hideout Restaurant in Reading from 1982-1988. Bob retired in 2001 as Northeast Regional Manager for Harry and David after a 48 year working career. He enjoyed playing golf, ice hockey (he played as a youth and until he was 40), enjoyed outdoor gardening and he enjoyed his grandchildren especially since the birth of his great-grandson, Jacob. Bob served in the U.S. Army and the U.S Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1964. He was a member of Holy Guardian Angels Roman Catholic Church, Hyde Park, where he was a lector for several years and sang in the choir. Surviving are his two children, Robert J., Jr., Gina M. Hunt, and Victoria S., wife of Stanley A. Brown, of Muhlenberg Township. There are also his sisters: Melissa, wife of Louis Meyers, of St. James City, FL; and Martha, wife of Keith Hildreth, of Sarasota, FL, a brother, Fred T. Hunt, Jr., of East Amherst, NY; and his sister, Susan K. Hunt, of Buffalo. Other survivors include his four grandchildren: Shannon L. (Brown), wife of Michael Chubb; Robert J. Hunt, III; Evan Brown; and Ryan Brown, and his great-grandson, Jacob Chubb. Prayers will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at 7:30 PM, at Stitzel Family Funeral Home, 3300 Kutztown Road, Reading, PA 19605. A viewing will be held one hour prior from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online condolences may be expressed at www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 7, 2022.