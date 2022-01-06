HUSTED - Robert R.
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on January 3, 2022. Beloved husband of Kathleen Husted; also survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday afternoon, January 8th, at Grace In Community Church, 11269 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004 at 2 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.