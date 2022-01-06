Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert R. HUSTED
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
HUSTED - Robert R.
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on January 3, 2022. Beloved husband of Kathleen Husted; also survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday afternoon, January 8th, at Grace In Community Church, 11269 Broadway, Alden, NY 14004 at 2 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Grace In Community Church
11269 Broadway, Alden, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.