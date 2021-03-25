INNES - Robert F.

Of Buffalo, NY, March 22, 2021, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of 44 years to Laura (nee Ciavarella); devoted father of Dawn (David) Phillips and Jamie (Hillery); loving grandfather of Courtney, Michael, Dominic, Logan and Abigail; son of the late Allistair and Kathryn Innes; son-in-law to the late Eleanor Ciavarella; brother to the late Donna Dougherty and late Sharon Innes; also survived by many relatives and friends. Robert was a carpenter by trade and retired from Niagara Mohawk in 2005 after 36 years. He was an honorable veteran of the US Army National Guard. Relatives and friends may call Friday, 3-8 PM at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY. A Service will be held at Colonial Saturday at 9:30 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2900 South Park Ave. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Buffalo, by calling 716-686-8077.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 25, 2021.