INNES - Robert F. Of Buffalo, NY, March 22, 2021, at the age of 75. Beloved husband of 44 years to Laura (nee Ciavarella); devoted father of Dawn (David) Phillips and Jamie (Hillery); loving grandfather of Courtney, Michael, Dominic, Logan and Abigail; son of the late Allistair and Kathryn Innes; son-in-law to the late Eleanor Ciavarella; brother to the late Donna Dougherty and late Sharon Innes; also survived by many relatives and friends. Robert was a carpenter by trade and retired from Niagara Mohawk in 2005 after 36 years. He was an honorable veteran of the US Army National Guard. Relatives and friends may call Friday, 3-8 PM at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY. A Service will be held at Colonial Saturday at 9:30 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2900 South Park Ave. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Buffalo, by calling 716-686-8077.
Laura and family, I am sorry for your loss. Bob was a good friend and co- worker at Niagara Mohawk.We always talked and did a lot of wood projects. I truly miss the times we spent doing them with him, I learned a lot from Bob over the years we worked together. Sorry I was not able to attend due to my health. I lost my wife in November last year , I know the pain you are having. God bless all of you.
Melvin Shriver
May 4, 2021
So sorry to hear of Bob's passing, he was a great guy who I enjoyed working with for many years. God bless you and your family Laura. I apologize for not being able to attend any services as I am in quarantine from the Covid.
John Gunning
March 27, 2021
Laura, we are so sorry for your loss. May Bob be at peace. You and your family are in our hearts. Ken, Lory, Tom & Mary Ellen
Mary Ellen Amadori
Family
March 26, 2021
Laura Dawn and Jaime..may God comfort you all in this time of grief. I always prayed things would be different before my father passed. I love you all. Dad...I pray you are at peace and are back with Grandma Grandpa and Aunt Sharon and Aunt Donna