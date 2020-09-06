Menu
Robert J. BARENTHALER
BARENTHALER - Robert J.
September 3, 2020, age 85. Beloved husband of Edna (nee Gaudy) Barenthaler; devoted father of Heidi (Christian Hoepfner) Barenthaler, Jeannie (Steve) Celata, Peter (Cindy) Barenthaler, Laura (Joe) Cassata, and the late Peter Jaye; loving grandfather of Dana (Zach), Kelly, Tara, Kristen, Joseph, and Megan. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5-7 PM, at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). Funeral Services will be held privately for the immediate family. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to the National Audubon Society at https://www.audubon.org/. Robert was a United States Air Force Veteran and retired from DuPont. Please share memories and condolences on Robert's Tribute Page online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
