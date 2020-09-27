Bucholtz - Robert J. "Bucky"
Of Orchard Park, NY, born July 2, 1952, passed peacefully on September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly A. Bucholtz (nee Przybysz); cherished father of Jessie Bucholtz (Julie Pietrzak) and Natalie Bucholtz (George Griesbaum); loving son of the late Raymond and Alfreda Bucholtz; dearest brother of Carolyn (late Jerome) Wood, Suzanne (Stephen) Stempien, and Ann Marie Bucholtz (Malyn Wells); dear son-in-law of Irene Przybysz. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday (TODAY) from 2-6 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Road Orchard Park at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
.