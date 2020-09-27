Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert J. "Bucky" BUCHOLTZ
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Bucholtz - Robert J. "Bucky"
Of Orchard Park, NY, born July 2, 1952, passed peacefully on September 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Beverly A. Bucholtz (nee Przybysz); cherished father of Jessie Bucholtz (Julie Pietrzak) and Natalie Bucholtz (George Griesbaum); loving son of the late Raymond and Alfreda Bucholtz; dearest brother of Carolyn (late Jerome) Wood, Suzanne (Stephen) Stempien, and Ann Marie Bucholtz (Malyn Wells); dear son-in-law of Irene Przybysz. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The family will be present to receive friends Sunday (TODAY) from 2-6 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. where prayers will be said Monday morning at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette's Church, 5930 S. Abbott Road Orchard Park at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY 14075
Sep
28
Prayer Service
9:15a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
5930 S. Abbott Road, Orchard Park, New York
Sep
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bernadette's Church
Sep
28
Interment
St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.