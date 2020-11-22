DALEY - Robert J.
Passed November 20, 2020. Cherished companion of Jean Imiola; dearest father of Diane (Robert) Dory, Robert (Brenda) Daley, Laura (Robert) Stenman and Barbara (Ronald) Kubiak; devoted grandfather of 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Bob is also survived by Jean's loving family; two children, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Bob was a retiree of Niagara Mohawk, a longtime drummer of 65 years for many local jazz ensembles and an avid golfer. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.