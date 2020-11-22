Menu
Robert J. DALEY
DALEY - Robert J.
Passed November 20, 2020. Cherished companion of Jean Imiola; dearest father of Diane (Robert) Dory, Robert (Brenda) Daley, Laura (Robert) Stenman and Barbara (Ronald) Kubiak; devoted grandfather of 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Bob is also survived by Jean's loving family; two children, two grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner Hopkins Road). As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Flowers gratefully declined. Bob was a retiree of Niagara Mohawk, a longtime drummer of 65 years for many local jazz ensembles and an avid golfer. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
5200 Sheridan Drive, Amherst, NY 14221
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
