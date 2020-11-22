HOERNER - Robert J.
November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Louise (Pickelmann) Hoerner; loving father of Susan (David) Schroeder, Michael (Mary Lou) Hoerner and Diane (Mark) Choinski; dear grandfather of Jennifer, Julie, David, Jamie, Ryan, Alexis, Bryan and Shawn; great-grandfather of ten; brother of Bernadette, Francis (Alfon), Phyllis (late Raymond) Bakowski, Gerard (Mary), predeceased by three sisters and five brothers; brother-in-law of Leonard (Kathy) Heining; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of WNY. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.