HOERNER - Robert J.November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Louise (Pickelmann) Hoerner; loving father of Susan (David) Schroeder, Michael (Mary Lou) Hoerner and Diane (Mark) Choinski; dear grandfather of Jennifer, Julie, David, Jamie, Ryan, Alexis, Bryan and Shawn; great-grandfather of ten; brother of Bernadette, Francis (Alfon), Phyllis (late Raymond) Bakowski, Gerard (Mary), predeceased by three sisters and five brothers; brother-in-law of Leonard (Kathy) Heining; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY.