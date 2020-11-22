Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert J. HOERNER
HOERNER - Robert J.
November 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Louise (Pickelmann) Hoerner; loving father of Susan (David) Schroeder, Michael (Mary Lou) Hoerner and Diane (Mark) Choinski; dear grandfather of Jennifer, Julie, David, Jamie, Ryan, Alexis, Bryan and Shawn; great-grandfather of ten; brother of Bernadette, Francis (Alfon), Phyllis (late Raymond) Bakowski, Gerard (Mary), predeceased by three sisters and five brothers; brother-in-law of Leonard (Kathy) Heining; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Condolences online at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.