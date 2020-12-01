KRESSE - Robert J.
After a brief illness, Mr. Kresse passed away at his home on November 30, 2020, entering into eternal peace with the Lord. Mr. Kresse was born August 8, 1927, on Norway Park in Buffalo to Kazimierz and Sophia (née Kolacki) Kresse. The sixth of seven children, Bob was part of a tightly knit first generation Polish Catholic family. He grew up attending St. Mary of Sorrows Church and school. He graduated from Canisius High School in 1945. From there he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served for a brief period, before graduating from Canisius College in 1950. He then attended Georgetown University Law School, where he earned his law degree in 1953. Upon being accepted into the New York State Bar in 1954, Bob would join the law firm of Hellings and Morey, to which he became a named partner in Hellings, Morey, Kresse & Rickers. The Hellings firm was established by the late John Lord O'Brian, the namesake for the main building at the University of Buffalo Law School. Bob would later become one of the founding partners of Hiscock & Barclay's Buffalo office, which is now Barclay & Damon. His law career spanned roughly 70 years, focusing on trusts and estates, commercial real estate and preservation law. He served as Counsel with Barclay & Damon, until his recent retirement in June 2018. Bob had a great sense of humor, devoured books (many at one time), loved music, playing the piano and was a man of great faith. As a member of the Kolping Society, Serra Club or as a member of the choir at St. Mary of Sorrows Church or Nativity of Our Lord in Orchard Park, Bob's Catholic faith was always a pillar in his life. As was his belief in education, and that every child, no matter their social circumstances should be exposed to an education as early as possible. It's why he became a strong advocate for early childhood programs for the region's youth, helping to establish the first Montessori program open to inner city children at the St. Mary of Sorrows Parish on Buffalo's East Side and Buffalo's first charter school at the King Urban Life Center. Bob considered the opportunity that he had to serve as a trustee of The Margaret L. Wendt Foundation for over 35 years, one of the greatest honors of his career. He developed a passion for preserving the architectural history of Buffalo through his involvement in the Niagara River Greenway Commission, St. Mary of Sorrows Church, The Roycroft Inn, The Darwin Martin House, Asbury Church, the Genessee Gateway, and the Buffalo Heritage Carousel. Bob is survived by the love his life and wife of more than 56 years, Mary Ann (Miano), their children and spouses, Joseph (Andrea), Mimi (James) Frederiksen, Ann (Chris) Gegelys, Claire (Ned) White, William (Kelly), Andrew (Jaimie), Bartholomew (Melissa), Thaddeus (Charlotte); 20 grandchildren, Alex, Mikaela, Julia, Avery, Simon, Molly, Samantha, Lucy, Elliott, Parker, Cameron, Henry, Ella, Emily, William, Tucker, Miles, Anderson (deceased), Jameson, and Scotland; his brother, Jerome; dozens of nieces, nephews and cousins; and hundreds of friends. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family asks that any gifts be made to The King Urban Life Center (www.kingurbanlifecenter.org
). A mass and celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date. Arrangements by VANDERCHER & DICK FUNERAL HOME.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.