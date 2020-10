MASCIA - Robert J.October 15, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Loving husband of Susan (nee Moran); dearest father of Christopher (Jenna), Shawn (Alison) and Robert Jr.; beloved grandfather of Palmer; dear brother of Barbara (Gregory) Kasza and Nancy Canonico; son-in-law of Elaine Moran; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family present for visitation on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences online at www.howefuneralhome.com