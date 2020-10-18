Menu
Robert J. MASCIA
MASCIA - Robert J.
October 15, 2020, of East Aurora, NY. Loving husband of Susan (nee Moran); dearest father of Christopher (Jenna), Shawn (Alison) and Robert Jr.; beloved grandfather of Palmer; dear brother of Barbara (Gregory) Kasza and Nancy Canonico; son-in-law of Elaine Moran; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Family present for visitation on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 9:30 AM at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share your condolences online at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
