NAPIERALA - Robert J., Sr.Of Angola, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Radke) Napierala; father of Robert (Heidi) Napierala, Jr.; devoted step-father of Shawn (Jill) Lovern and Michael (Amber Eiskant); cherished grandfather of Hayden and Mia Napierala and step-grandfather of Aiden and Dylan Lovern; loving son of the late Edward and Eugenia Napierala; dear brother of Daniel (Nancy), Ray (Debbie) and the late Edward Napierala, late Irene (late Leo) Smigeria, late Thomas (Adele) and the late Joanne Napierala; also survived by three other granddaughters; four great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; also Lori Hassett and Don Napierala. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Saturday (December 5th) from 12-3 o'clock, where Military Honors will follow. Mr. Napierala served in the United States Marine Corps. Flowers gratefully declined. Condolences online may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com