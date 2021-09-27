Was deeply saddened to hear that Bob had passed away. He was a fellow Marine and we were then colleagues at TASC. Bob was a exemplary leader, with great sense of humor. My deepest condolences to Rebecca and family. Prayer has been offered. May the Great Architect of our Universe provide comfort, and may fond memories offer solace. God Bless. Will see you on the other side Ski.

GP Mandis, US Marine (Ret.) Work October 14, 2021