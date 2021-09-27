Menu
1947 - 2021
Age 74, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born on May 23, 1947, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Florian and Laura Kelm Jablonski. Mr. Jablonski was a retired U.S. Marine Captain after 25 years of service. He worked with the TASC. He loved God, his family, and country. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, and making wine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Rita Lukasik, Marie Ferrucci; and brother, Floyd Jablonski. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Hunter Jablonski; brother-in-law, Nunzio Ferrucci; sisters, Laura Castricone (Cesidio), Grace Dettelis (David); brothers, Emil Ferrucci (Lorrine), Thomas Ferrucci (Claire), Joseph Ferrucci (Kim); and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 woundedwarriorproject.org. Cavin-COOK FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Mooresville, is serving the Jablonski family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.
Was deeply saddened to hear that Bob had passed away. He was a fellow Marine and we were then colleagues at TASC. Bob was a exemplary leader, with great sense of humor. My deepest condolences to Rebecca and family. Prayer has been offered. May the Great Architect of our Universe provide comfort, and may fond memories offer solace. God Bless. Will see you on the other side Ski.
GP Mandis, US Marine (Ret.)
Work
October 14, 2021
sorry for your loss!! hope all is well whit you!!
Luke Piacente
Friend
October 2, 2021
So sorry for your lose. Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs.
Debi Bernero
Work
September 26, 2021
