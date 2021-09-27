JABLONSKI - Robert James
Age 74, of Mooresville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. He was born on May 23, 1947, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Florian and Laura Kelm Jablonski. Mr. Jablonski was a retired U.S. Marine Captain after 25 years of service. He worked with the TASC. He loved God, his family, and country. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, hunting, and making wine. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Rita Lukasik, Marie Ferrucci; and brother, Floyd Jablonski. He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Hunter Jablonski; brother-in-law, Nunzio Ferrucci; sisters, Laura Castricone (Cesidio), Grace Dettelis (David); brothers, Emil Ferrucci (Lorrine), Thomas Ferrucci (Claire), Joseph Ferrucci (Kim); and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 woundedwarriorproject.org
. Cavin-COOK FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Mooresville, is serving the Jablonski family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2021.