Robert N. JANUSZ
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Buffalo Niagara Cremation Service
580 South Park Avenue
Buffalo, NY
JANUSZ - Robert N.
August 15, 2021, of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Marie A. (nee Pronobis); dear father of Lisa (Mark) Foss, Todd (Judy) and Rob (Stacy); loving grandfather of Joshua (Danielle) Foss, Rebecca (Rob) Foss and Andrew (Emily) Franklin-Foss; brother of the late Edward (Delphine) Janusz and Norman Janusz; brother-in-law of the late Casey Pronobis; also survived by nieces, great-nieces and nephews. Services were held at the convenience of the family. Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy, a member of Teamster Local 375 and the former owner of Town Edge Bowling Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please share memories and condolences online at www.buffaloniagaracremation.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
