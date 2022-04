JAROSZEWSKI - Robert D.March 13, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY passed away peacefully at his home. Beloved companion of 26 years to Judy Smith and her children Jason (Tori) and Jeremy (Gayle) Smith; also survived by his furry friend Chet and many friends including his Monday Boys Club. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME. Please share memories and condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com