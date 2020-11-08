FRETZ - Robert John
Age 93, of Amherst, NY. Beloved husband of Janice Fretz (Roberts); devoted father of Virginia Rusk (George), Susan, Robert Jr. (Teri) and David; loving grandfather of Steven Rusk (Tuala), Dr. Matthew Rusk (Tabitha), John Rusk (Lauren), Megan Fretz Acuña (Steven), Kevin Fretz, LCpl. Andrew Fretz, Thomas Fretz, Anna Fretz, David Fretz and Emily Fretz. No prior visitation. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to the Beechwood Foundation. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences www.JERFH.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.