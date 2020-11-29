Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Robert Joseph DOBINSKI
DOBINSKI - Robert Joseph
Of East Aurora, NY, November 26, 2020. Predeceased by Lorraine Dobinski; dearest father of Robert (Diane Corsi), David (Jeanne), Thomas (Patricia), William (Darcy) Dobinski, Laura Majeski, Kenneth (Cheryl) Dobinski and Elayn Higgins; fond grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. R.J. worked for Moog and the Buffalo Sabres. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Robert. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.