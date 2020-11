DOBINSKI - Robert JosephOf East Aurora, NY, November 26, 2020. Predeceased by Lorraine Dobinski; dearest father of Robert (Diane Corsi), David (Jeanne), Thomas (Patricia), William (Darcy) Dobinski, Laura Majeski, Kenneth (Cheryl) Dobinski and Elayn Higgins; fond grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. R.J. worked for Moog and the Buffalo Sabres. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Robert. Please share online condolences at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com