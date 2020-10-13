ISAACS - Robert Joseph, Sr.
Of Buffalo, NY, October 11, 2020. Dear father of Robert Jr., Terese, Chris, Michelle, Dale, Dawn, Tara, Gaw-Ruh-Gwus, Fawn, Dekawennake Isaacs, Eric, Jennifer and Ryan Spencer; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; husband of Joanne Herkey; partner of Maryann Spencer; survived by nine brothers and sisters, predeceased by two brothers and one sister; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday 3-7 PM when Funeral Service will commence. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions may cause delays. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
