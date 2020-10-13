Menu
Robert Joseph ISAACS Sr.
ISAACS - Robert Joseph, Sr.
Of Buffalo, NY, October 11, 2020. Dear father of Robert Jr., Terese, Chris, Michelle, Dale, Dawn, Tara, Gaw-Ruh-Gwus, Fawn, Dekawennake Isaacs, Eric, Jennifer and Ryan Spencer; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; husband of Joanne Herkey; partner of Maryann Spencer; survived by nine brothers and sisters, predeceased by two brothers and one sister; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Thursday 3-7 PM when Funeral Service will commence. Please be mindful of required face masks, social distancing and Funeral Home capacity restrictions may cause delays. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.
