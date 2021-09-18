JUSTINGER - Robert W.
September 14, 2021, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, at age 79, beloved husband of the late Sandra L. (nee Kaye) Justinger; devoted father of Susan (Ron) Benderson, Bonnie Justinger, Robert Justinger, Jr., Michele (late James) Badding, John (Tammy) Tirado and Sharon (LTC Glenn) Woolgar; loving grandfather of William, Kelsey, Trevor, Thomas, Troy, Alex, Tristan and Victoria; great-grandfather of Owen, Adam and William; dear brother of Matthew (late Diane), Kathy Gizzo, Paul (Theresa), Michael (Doreen), Terry (Louis) and predeceased by John, Sandra and Paula Owens; brother-in-law of Ann Justinger; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bob served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired as a contract negotiator for MCI Communications Corp. Services were held privately. If desired, memorials may be made in Robert's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.