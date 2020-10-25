Menu
Robert K. McINTYRE
McINTYRE - Robert K.
October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Ruth L. (nee Lengyel) McIntyre; loving father of Reed K. (Linda), Craig S. (Norine) and J. Scott (Lisa) McIntyre; cherished grandfather of six; devoted great-grandfather of 12; dear brother of the late Audrey A. (late Cortland Jones and late Joseph Zahm). No prior visitation. Private services were held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to Hospice Foundation of WNY, 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, 14227. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
