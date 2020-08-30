MONETTE - Robert K.
Of Farmersville Station, NY, August 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon M. (Steinhauser) Monette; dearest father and best friend of Joshua R. Monette; loving son of Doreen M. (Good) and the late Robert G. Monette; brother of John (Linda) Monette; uncle of Elizabeth (Eric) Hembree and Melissa (Charlie) McGill; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.