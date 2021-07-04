KALLETT - Robert Norman
June 27, 2021. Loving Son of the late Mel and Lucille (McLaughlin) Kallett. Dear nephew of Gloria and the late Norman Kallett. Bob was a resident of Grace House and an employee of Buffalo Limousine and part of their extended family. Also survived by many Murnan and McLaughlin cousins. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians R.C. Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, Wednesday, July 7th at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Grace House. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your condolences online at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.