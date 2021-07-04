Menu
Robert Norman KALLETT
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
KALLETT - Robert Norman
June 27, 2021. Loving Son of the late Mel and Lucille (McLaughlin) Kallett. Dear nephew of Gloria and the late Norman Kallett. Bob was a resident of Grace House and an employee of Buffalo Limousine and part of their extended family. Also survived by many Murnan and McLaughlin cousins. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady Help of Christians R.C. Church, 4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225, Wednesday, July 7th at 10 AM. Memorials may be made to Grace House. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc. Please share your condolences online at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Memorial Mass
10:00a.m.
Our Lady Help of Christians R.C. Church
4125 Union Rd., Cheektowaga, NY
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
you are greatly missed and loved. you were a wonderful uncle, brother and son! Im so sorry that i am just now finding out about all of this! I love you Uncle Bob and im so sorry that i wasnt there! I know you are in a better place and just know that my kids will always know who their uncle bob was because you left so many memories for me to tell them!
Kimberly Lynch
Family
January 4, 2022
Bob was a lifelong friend of mine since second grade at St. Helens School. We kept it touch our entire life. In recent years since Bob moved back to Western NY we have been able to get together as well as talk and text to keep up with life's changes. Bob will be greatly missed.
Marty Sherry
July 6, 2021
My family knew Bobby since he was a child. Bobby was a good guy, and he treated people right. He truly was a gem, and the light of Jesus was shown through him.
Jill Ryan
Friend
July 5, 2021
