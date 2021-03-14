Menu
Robert E. KATILUS
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson-Taylor Funeral & Cremation - Punta Gorda
1515 Tamiami Trail
Punta Gorda, FL
KATILUS - Robert E.
Of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of South Buffalo, New York, passed away March 2, 2021. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Danielle (Jennings), for over 50 years. He has three children, Robert E., Jr. (Brianne) grandchildren, Cameron (Eliana), Craig D. (Shea); grandchildren, Gavin, (Brayden), Kimberly Hedayat (Sassan); grandchildren, Mason, Madison; predeceased by his parents, Walter and Lena (Damico). Bob is also survived by his sister, Susan Katilus; and brother, Michael Katilus (Cheryl); and sisters-in-law Carol Wiles (late Paul), Gwen (John) Sniderhan, Cheryl Hosking (late Paul,) and late Jacqueline Bonner Ferguson. Respected and loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob served in the US Army, 1st AIR CAV during Vietnam, receiving the purple heart and many more accommodations, too many to mention. He was a lifelong contractor and retired as a Building Inspector with the City of Buffalo. Bob was also an avid golfer, loved baseball, was a supporter of the Buffalo Bisons and recently the Port Charlotte Stone Crabs and Tampa Bay Rays. Bob has made and kept many loved friends, some since childhood and others throughout his life. Thank you to all of you. Arrangements will be made at a later time at the family's convenience. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Bob, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by JOHNSON TAYLOR FUNERAL AND CREMATION.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dear Danielle and family, I am very sorry to read about the lost of your beloved husband of over 50 years! May Bob be watching over you all. Your old HFS friend Sharon.
Sharon Callahan Banko
March 20, 2021
God bless you Bob thank you for your service you are one beautiful person now at rest in heaven so sorry for your loss Danielle and family God bless love
Daniel Patrick Horrigan Jr
March 19, 2021
Danielle, so sorry to hear about Bob. You both were so helpful to my Dad when you lived upstairs on Columbus. Our sympathy to you and your family. Jim and Pat Connolly
Pat Maloney Connolly
March 15, 2021
Danielle and Family, sincere sorrow to you all at parting with your dear Bob. We went to PS29 and SPHS together. Always a quiet, studious, boy. He had a peaceful presence as a young person.
Marjorie L Weber
March 15, 2021
Many fond memories of Willie.
Louie Augustine
March 14, 2021
Danielle, Our deepest sympathies on Bob's passing. He was always a pleasure to run into and be around. A ready smile and a caring nature made you happy to eb around him. His memory will last Lon among those who knew him and be accompanied by a smile at how good and decent a person he was. May the roads rise up to meet you, Willie
Joe Martin
March 14, 2021
