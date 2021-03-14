KATILUS - Robert E.
Of Port Charlotte, Florida, formerly of South Buffalo, New York, passed away March 2, 2021. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Danielle (Jennings), for over 50 years. He has three children, Robert E., Jr. (Brianne) grandchildren, Cameron (Eliana), Craig D. (Shea); grandchildren, Gavin, (Brayden), Kimberly Hedayat (Sassan); grandchildren, Mason, Madison; predeceased by his parents, Walter and Lena (Damico). Bob is also survived by his sister, Susan Katilus; and brother, Michael Katilus (Cheryl); and sisters-in-law Carol Wiles (late Paul), Gwen (John) Sniderhan, Cheryl Hosking (late Paul,) and late Jacqueline Bonner Ferguson. Respected and loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bob served in the US Army, 1st AIR CAV during Vietnam, receiving the purple heart and many more accommodations, too many to mention. He was a lifelong contractor and retired as a Building Inspector with the City of Buffalo. Bob was also an avid golfer, loved baseball, was a supporter of the Buffalo Bisons and recently the Port Charlotte Stone Crabs and Tampa Bay Rays. Bob has made and kept many loved friends, some since childhood and others throughout his life. Thank you to all of you. Arrangements will be made at a later time at the family's convenience. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Bob, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com
and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by JOHNSON TAYLOR FUNERAL AND CREMATION.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.