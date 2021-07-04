Menu
Robert E. KATILUS
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
657 Abbott Road
Buffalo, NY
KATILUS - Robert E.
March 2, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Thomas Aquinas Church on Friday, July 9, at 11:15 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery with Military Honors.


Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:15a.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Reddington Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending much love to the Katilus Family!!! Steve and I are so blessed to know this amazing family! Although we have only known them for 20 years we feel like we have known them for a lifetime! Please know that we are praying that the Lord will surround you with his comfort during these difficult times. Love you all!!
Steve and Cindy Pratt
Family
July 8, 2021
Hello Danelle , I am so very sorry to read about your husband´s passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Patricia Farley
July 5, 2021
