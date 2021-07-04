KATILUS - Robert E. March 2, 2021. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial from St. Thomas Aquinas Church on Friday, July 9, at 11:15 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery with Military Honors.
Sending much love to the Katilus Family!!! Steve and I are so blessed to know this amazing family! Although we have only known them for 20 years we feel like we have known them for a lifetime!
Please know that we are praying that the Lord will surround you with his comfort during these difficult times.
Love you all!!
Steve and Cindy Pratt
Family
July 8, 2021
Hello Danelle , I am so very sorry to read about your husband´s passing.
You are in my thoughts and prayers.