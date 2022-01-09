KEARNEY - Robert Joseph "Bob"
1942-2021. We are heartbroken to share the news of "Daddy Bob" passing in the early hours of December 16th, from complications of COVID-19. The world has lost a wonderful, dry sense of humor, slayer of puns and misheard song lyrics. We have lost a kind and brilliant friend, husband, father and Pop-Pop. Bob Kearney was born in Niagara Falls to Francis (Chick) and Grace (nee Vaughan) Kearney in 1942. He grew up in Lewiston, NY and graduated from Lewiston-Porter High School in 1960. Bob graduated from the University at Buffalo (UB) with a major in Mathematics and a minor in Physics. He worked his way through college at the Republic Steel mill, was a Sigma Phi Epsilon brother and sang with the group Rum Runners. He met fellow student Lesley Lewis and they married after graduation from UB in 1965. In 1966, Bob and Lesley moved to the Cleveland area so he could attend Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management where he earned a Master's Degree in Operations Research. Bob worked for Republic Steel at their Research Center, the Glidden-Durkee Research Center, SCM corporate and the MANCO Corporation as Director of Management Information Systems. Bob and Lesley lived in the Cleveland area for 23 years where they raised four children, cared for countless animals, and were active in politics, the arts and public education. Bob served four years on the Nordonia Hills Board of Education. In 1990, they returned to the Buffalo area where he worked for the Benderson Corporation, they reconnected with college friends, became active UB football fans, and threw great parties. Bob was part owner of Image Integration Systems (IIS) a small software company and served as the company's VP of Sales and Marketing as well the CEO. Bob was a voracious reader and lifelong sports fan, especially of the Sabres and the Bills. He could often be found building furniture in his workshop. Bob was an avid tennis player and fan, especially of the US Open and Wimbledon. He also loved helping people and volunteered with a variety of groups including mentoring formerly incarcerated men. He traveled extensively and also enjoyed Rock Steady Boxing, the Parkinson's program, at the Jewish Community Center. Bob's favorite place was in his recliner, with the Bills on TV, reading a book (or doing crosswords) with a glass of wine and his dog on his lap. He is survived by his loving wife Lesley; four children, Robert/Bob Kearney, Jennifer Harriss, Vanessa Kearney and Kathleen/Cassie (Dave) Bordeau; and five grandchildren, William and Grace Harriss and Henry, Andrew and Jack Bordeau. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. A Celebration of Life will be held in May 2022.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.