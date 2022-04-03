KELLY - Robert F.
March 28, 2022, age 85, after a sudden illness, survived by Marie (nee Boneri) Kelly and their loving and devoted children, Renee M. (James A. Gilmore, Jr.) Kelly, Deborah (Daniel) Frase and Michael R. (Sonia Hoste) Kelly; also survived by his loving grandchildren, Nicholas B. (Chelsey Miller) Ulrich, Haley A. (Zachary Elgie) Ulrich, Dylan M. Kelly; his nephews, William G. (Elizabeth) Barrett, Robert (Barbara) Battaglia and Richard (Karen) Battaglia; predeceased by his parents, Frederick and Marguerite Kelly, his sisters, Marie Barrett Gloyd and Fern (Russell) Battaglia, and nephew, Paul Barrett. Bob graduated from Clarence High School and joined the Navy and was a photo journalist, something he loved doing all of his life. His family has been left a lifetime of photos and memories. Upon his completion of service in the Navy, he joined the NYS Police and served from 1962-1982, serving on the NYS Thruway and retired from the Clarence Troop A Barracks. He also served in the Naval and Coast Guard Reserve for 30 years. Bob was a friendly and wonderful person to all that met him. He loved boating and had many throughout his life cruising on Lake Erie. He moved to Florida in 1996 and had wonderful years there, traveling abroad and taking cruises, until deciding to brave the winters again to be with his family and friends during his "golden years". In 2018 he moved to Montabaur Heights at Brothers of Mercy and loved his life there. His children were more than happy to have him back home. We love you and thank you Dad for all you have done for us. Rest Easy Gray Rider. Bob was a member of the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the Former New York State Troopers. Bob donated his body to the Jacobs School of Medicine at the University of Buffalo. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's name to the Carmelite Monastery, 75 Carmel Rd., Buffalo, NY 14214. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716) 836-6500. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.