Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert M. KENNEY
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
KENNEY - Robert M.
June 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Teresa "Terry" (nee Montemarano) Kenney; dearest father of Patrick S. Kenney and Colleen M. (Michael S.) Dempsey; dear grandfather of Patrick S.(Abigail Best) Kenney Jr., Connor M. Kenney and Victoria A. Roetzer; loving great-grandfather to Eilish R. Kenney; dear brother of Arlene Taylor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Robert served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a Chosin Reservoir survivor. He was a retired Buffalo Police Officer with 39 years of service. The family will be present on Friday, July 2nd from 3-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins). Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM from North Presbyterian Church, 300 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorial may be made to Semper Fi Fund at https://semperfifund.org. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville, NY
Jul
3
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
North Presbyterian Church
300 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Bob, you were loved by so many. Thanks for your friendship, the wonderful stories, and always insisting on paying for the breakfast tab. We will miss our get-togethers but know you are happily back in the arms of the love of your life, Terry. Rest in Peace, dear friend. Thanks for the laughs (and wiping down my bike after spin class <3 :))
Eileen Torre
Friend
July 3, 2021
Bob was a great guy! Had lots of laughs over the years when we worked at Sears. Rest In Peace Bob!
Doug Titus
Friend
July 2, 2021
Pat and family. So sorry to hear of you dad's passing. A lot of great memories and "stories" of working with him at Sears Main St. What a GREAT personality he had ! Treasure your memories and god bless you and your family.
Bill Goldbach
Work
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results