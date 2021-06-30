KENNEY - Robert M.
June 28, 2021. Beloved husband of the late Teresa "Terry" (nee Montemarano) Kenney; dearest father of Patrick S. Kenney and Colleen M. (Michael S.) Dempsey; dear grandfather of Patrick S.(Abigail Best) Kenney Jr., Connor M. Kenney and Victoria A. Roetzer; loving great-grandfather to Eilish R. Kenney; dear brother of Arlene Taylor; also survived by nieces and nephews. Robert served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a Chosin Reservoir survivor. He was a retired Buffalo Police Officer with 39 years of service. The family will be present on Friday, July 2nd from 3-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins). Funeral Services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM from North Presbyterian Church, 300 North Forest Rd., Williamsville, NY. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorial may be made to Semper Fi Fund at https://semperfifund.org
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 30, 2021.