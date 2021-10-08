Bob, a little dog--chihuahua mixed with maybe beagle--showed up at our house a few days ago, looking for some help. We couldn't keep her because of all our other animals, but we were able to find a good home for her with a family I know well and trust. I can't think of a better way to celebrate your birthday and your life! For all I know, you may have had a hand in this whole situation.

Vince Friend October 8, 2021