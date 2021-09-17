KOWALEWSKI - Robert E.
September 10, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 59 years to Rose (nee Lelonek) Kowalewski; loving father of Robert (Susan) Kowalewski and Jennifer (Nick) Nowacki; cherished grandfather of Tyler (Hope) Kowalewski; son of the late Edward and Phyllis Kowalewski; dear brother of Carol Spinder and the late Diane Gospodarski. Robert spent over 30 years employed by Eastman Machine Co., before retiring in 2005. He was an avid dog trainer who also coached youth hockey and baseball for many years. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday from 2-6 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bible Tabernacle Church, 66 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086. Leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.