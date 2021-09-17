Menu
Robert E. KOWALEWSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
KOWALEWSKI - Robert E.
September 10, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 59 years to Rose (nee Lelonek) Kowalewski; loving father of Robert (Susan) Kowalewski and Jennifer (Nick) Nowacki; cherished grandfather of Tyler (Hope) Kowalewski; son of the late Edward and Phyllis Kowalewski; dear brother of Carol Spinder and the late Diane Gospodarski. Robert spent over 30 years employed by Eastman Machine Co., before retiring in 2005. He was an avid dog trainer who also coached youth hockey and baseball for many years. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Saturday from 2-6 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 5:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bible Tabernacle Church, 66 Laverack Ave., Lancaster, NY 14086. Leave online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Sep
18
Prayer Service
5:30p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Bob, Sue, Tyler and Hope, Thinking of you and praying for your family as you endure the passing of your dad and grandfather. May God´s love surround you as you cherish the many memories you share.
Judy Baker
Friend
September 18, 2021
Bob-I´m sorry for your loss.
John Scive
Work
September 17, 2021
