Kramer - Robert P.

April 12, 2022, beloved husband of Cynthia K. Kramer; devoted father Robert Boustead Jr., Christa (Eric) Kintzel, Dr. Scott Kramer and Jason (Mary) Kramer; loving grandfather of Ella, Landon and Anthony (Maham); great-grandfather of Anthony and Zara; dear brother of Richard (Barbara) Kramer; cherished son of the late John and Jessie Kramer; brother-in-law of Suzie (Skip) Stempien; also survived by his pets Sunny and Morgan, nieces, nephews and family in Pittsburgh. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY on Friday from 3-7 MP, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Mr. Kramer was a past Master and member of the Masonic Ken-ton Lodge 1186 F. & A.M. and President of the Equality Club at the YMCA. He also retired from General Motors in 2000, as a Supervisor of Skilled Trades. Robert and Cynthia also enjoyed vacationing in Aruba. Memorials in Robert's name may be made to Harbor House (89 Rossiter Rd., Rochester, NY 14620). Burial will take place Saturday at Acacia Park Cemetery at 10 AM (please assemble at the office). Online condolences offered @www.buszkafuneralhome.com







Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 14, 2022.