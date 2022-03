June and the rest of your family, so very sorry for your loss. I was your next door neighbor for 9 years when I lived at 64 Country Place. I could not have asked for better neighbors. Bob was always there if I ever needed anything and we shared many fun times together. I always enjoyed our beer breaks and good conversation. He was more than a neighbor, he was a good friend. May you find comfort in the days ahead of all the good things that Bob brought to your lives.

RIP my friend

Roger Buchholz Neighbor February 28, 2021