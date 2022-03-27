Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert E. KRAWCZYK Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Krawczyk - Robert E., Sr.
March 23, 2022, of Derby, New York. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Przybyla) Krawczyk; devoted father of Robert, Jr. (Claudine), Joseph (Jennifer), Kimberly (Jason) Keem, and Jason Krawczyk; cherished grandfather of Audrey, Zachary, Matthew, Novella, Adeline; dear brother of the late Geraldine (late Henry) Brodowski; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Friends received on Sunday from 3-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where prayers will be held Monday, at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Church at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, WNY Chapter or The Michael J. Fox Foundation. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.