Krawczyk - Robert E., Sr.
March 23, 2022, of Derby, New York. Beloved husband of Shirley (nee Przybyla) Krawczyk; devoted father of Robert, Jr. (Claudine), Joseph (Jennifer), Kimberly (Jason) Keem, and Jason Krawczyk; cherished grandfather of Audrey, Zachary, Matthew, Novella, Adeline; dear brother of the late Geraldine (late Henry) Brodowski; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Friends received on Sunday from 3-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919, where prayers will be held Monday, at 9:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Paul II Church at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, WNY Chapter or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
. Please leave online donations and condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.