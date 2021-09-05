Dear Kresse family - Our condolences to each of you at your time of loss. I first met Bob during his work at the King Urban Life Center. Simply put - Bob Kresse improved the lives of more people in WNY than many of our non profit agencies, taken together. He will be missed by many and his legacy will endure beyond many life times. Mary Beth and I are unable to attend the service today, but please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. Jack & Mary Beth Quinn

Jack Quinn and Mary Beth Work September 11, 2021