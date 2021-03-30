KRIEGER - Robert G.
Age 88, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome Krieger and Hildegard Baumer. He was also preceded by three of his children, Sheryl (Tom) Ivancic, Robert K. Krieger, and Diana (Ken) Houseknecht. Bob was a proud Navy veteran where he served as a hospital corpsman during the Korean War. He retired from Federal Meats in 1987. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and sharing the gospel with all who would listen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Carol A. Krieger. Also survived by daughters Michelle (Tim) Weber, Karen (Rudy) Kristich, Lisa (Azedine) Ider; son, Ken (Jen) Krieger; sister, Karen (Thad) Kirk; 24 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family will be present for a memorial wake from 4 to 8 PM at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday March 31, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10 o'clock at Saint Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda.Memorial contributions can be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.