Buffalo News
Robert G. KRIEGER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
KRIEGER - Robert G.
Age 88, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome Krieger and Hildegard Baumer. He was also preceded by three of his children, Sheryl (Tom) Ivancic, Robert K. Krieger, and Diana (Ken) Houseknecht. Bob was a proud Navy veteran where he served as a hospital corpsman during the Korean War. He retired from Federal Meats in 1987. In his retirement, he enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and sharing the gospel with all who would listen. He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Carol A. Krieger. Also survived by daughters Michelle (Tim) Weber, Karen (Rudy) Kristich, Lisa (Azedine) Ider; son, Ken (Jen) Krieger; sister, Karen (Thad) Kirk; 24 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Family will be present for a memorial wake from 4 to 8 PM at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr. on Wednesday March 31, 2021. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10 o'clock at Saint Bartholomew's Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda.Memorial contributions can be made to Niagara Hospice, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends and relatives may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Wake
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Apr
1
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Saint Bartholomew's Anglican Church
2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our love pours out to you Carol and your family. We wish we could be there to hug, cry and rejoice. May you be blessed by memories of all the love and life you and Bob shared.
Dave & Gina Meagher
March 31, 2021
I remember Bob from growing up years in Willliamsville. He was a good friend of my brothers Bob and Ray and there were 6 of the Jolly Rogers who enlisted in the Navy together. One time he had a festered thorn in his finger from picking berries and my mother put some drawing salve on it and it came out the next day. He was so thankful. Prayers for his loved ones!
Lois Weber
March 30, 2021
