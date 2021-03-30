I remember Bob from growing up years in Willliamsville. He was a good friend of my brothers Bob and Ray and there were 6 of the Jolly Rogers who enlisted in the Navy together. One time he had a festered thorn in his finger from picking berries and my mother put some drawing salve on it and it came out the next day. He was so thankful. Prayers for his loved ones!

Lois Weber March 30, 2021