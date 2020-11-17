Menu
Robert L. "Cuddly" BAEHR
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1947
DIED
October 30, 2020
BAEHR - Robert L. "Cuddly"
Of Fillmore, NY on October 30, 2020. Husband of his beloved wife of 53 years, Linda Darnell; trusted companion of Mr. Snickers; brother-in-law of Gary (Tammy Monroe) Darnell of Wilson, Anita Darnell of Liverpool, the late Paul Darnell; uncle of Nathan Darnell of New Orleans, Brandon (Tara) Darnell; great-uncle of Mari and Claire Darnell of Wilson. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19. Funeral arrangements by KOPLER-WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 21 N. Genesee Street, Fillmore. Memorials may be made to William P. Brooks Hose Company, Box 238, Fillmore, NY 14735 or the Centerville United Methodist Church, c/o Mildred Vosburg, Box 55, Hume, NY 14745. Condolences: www.koplerwilliamsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 17, 2020.
