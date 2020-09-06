Menu
Robert L. JOHNSON
JOHNSON - Robert L.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia (Tabone) Johnson; devoted father of Jill (Michael, DDS) Piazza and Emily (Fernando) del Valle; cherished grandfather of Dominic, Nicholas and Mina; loving son of the late Robert and June Johnson; dear brother of Deborah (William) Negrych; also survived by loving aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Robert was the Number 1 Trainer, of Buffalo Raceway for 2 years. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel) 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday, September 13th, from 1-5 PM. In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to Buffalo Hospice. Due to NYS guidelines, 33% occupancy will be observed. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
