LEACH - Reverend Robert B.

Of Tampa, FL, and West Seneca, NY, April 23, 2021, at age 92. Beloved husband of the late E. Janette (nee Jordan) Leach; loving father of Carolyn S. Leach (Margaret L. Moritz), of Newark, NY and Sarasota, FL, Ronald J. (Patricia) and Steven G. Leach, of Tampa, FL; also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandson, cousins, nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Reverend Leach's Life on Saturday, June 26 at 1 PM at New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Memorial contributions may be made to the same. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.