Reverend Robert B. LEACH
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
1820 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
LEACH - Reverend Robert B.
Of Tampa, FL, and West Seneca, NY, April 23, 2021, at age 92. Beloved husband of the late E. Janette (nee Jordan) Leach; loving father of Carolyn S. Leach (Margaret L. Moritz), of Newark, NY and Sarasota, FL, Ronald J. (Patricia) and Steven G. Leach, of Tampa, FL; also survived by six grandchildren, one great-grandson, cousins, nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Celebration of Reverend Leach's Life on Saturday, June 26 at 1 PM at New Hope United Methodist Church, 2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY 14224. Memorial contributions may be made to the same. Funeral arrangements entrusted to LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
New Hope United Methodist Church
2846 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Memorial Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences to Carolyn (aka Suki to pals in the 1960s), Ron and Steve on the passing of Rev. Leach. He was a huge part of our lives at Seneca UMC having presided over my wedding and the baptism of both of my children. Condolences to you and your families.
Merilyn Foell
June 27, 2021
My sincere condolences to Rev Leach's family. I remember when he baptised my son. He was a kind man.Always willing to help. Prayer's his way& for strength for his family in these trying times.
Linda Rupert
June 24, 2021
