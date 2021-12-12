LEHNER - Robert Frederick "Bob"
Sunday, December 5, 2021, age 87, passed away peacefully in Woodbury, MN. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Bosch) Lehner; four children, Debbie Holden, Judy (Sue) Lehner, Bob (Becky) Lehner and Bill (Leslie) Lehner; sister Georgia Lehner; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Laura Jean (Hewett), his parents Robert and Helen Lehner, brother Donald (Kathy) Lehner. Bob was an avid sports fan and shared his love of basketball as "Coach Lehner" over the years. He was an original Buffalo Bills fan from the early 1960's and he followed the team wherever life took him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Woodbury, MN, on December 16, 2021, at 10 AM, visitation will begin at 9 AM. Private burial at Guardian Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial be made, in honor of Bob Lehner, to Canisius High School Scholarship Fund, Buffalo, NY. https://www.canisiushigh.org/support-canisius/donate
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.