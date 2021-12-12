Menu
Robert Frederick "Bob" LEHNER
FUNERAL HOME
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
2195 Woodlane Drive
Woodbury, MN
LEHNER - Robert Frederick "Bob"
Sunday, December 5, 2021, age 87, passed away peacefully in Woodbury, MN. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth (Bosch) Lehner; four children, Debbie Holden, Judy (Sue) Lehner, Bob (Becky) Lehner and Bill (Leslie) Lehner; sister Georgia Lehner; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Laura Jean (Hewett), his parents Robert and Helen Lehner, brother Donald (Kathy) Lehner. Bob was an avid sports fan and shared his love of basketball as "Coach Lehner" over the years. He was an original Buffalo Bills fan from the early 1960's and he followed the team wherever life took him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Woodbury, MN, on December 16, 2021, at 10 AM, visitation will begin at 9 AM. Private burial at Guardian Angels Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any memorial be made, in honor of Bob Lehner, to Canisius High School Scholarship Fund, Buffalo, NY. https://www.canisiushigh.org/support-canisius/donate


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Visitation
9:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Woodbury, MN
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Woodbury, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I first met Bob when he came into my jewelry store in 2004. We hit it off and have been friends ever since. He never had a lack of words or stories. I would sit for hours with Bob listening to him as he told those stories in minute detail. In fact I had heard them so many times, I could tell them better than Bob. We golfed together, we went to church together, we went out to eat together, yes and we even went to the shooting range together so he could use that little gun he had and, Bob's favorite, I would watch football with him on Sunday afternoon. I never met his first wife but I heard many stories about her from Bob. He loved her very much. I did however meat and spend a lot of time with his second wife Betty. The 3 of us would meet after church for brunch almost every Sunday. Then I got married and we included my wife in our gatherings. We had a child, Nicole, whom Bob and Betty agreed to be her Godparents. Bob and Betty were fantastic Godparents and took the responsibility seriously. I am so sad that Bob is gone. He was like a father to me. He would guide me and offer his advice to me on just about everything. But if there is one thing that I know and anyone who knew Bob also knows is that he is in heaven right now. He never swore. He never had a drop of alcohol and he was the kindest most godly person I knew. And I can say that he helped me out when I was at the lowest point in my life. He will forever be in my thoughts and prayers and one day I hope to see him again. I just wish everyone could have known Bob the way I did.
Daniel Rohricht
Friend
December 18, 2021
