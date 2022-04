LITCHNER - Robert J.Age 89, of Houghton, NY, passed away on March 13, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 3 PM at the Centerville Memorial Fire Department, 8936 CR-3, Freedom, NY 14065, with a Military Honors service to be held at 3:30 PM. Arrangements completed by W.S. Davis Funeral Home, Arcade. Online condolences may be offered at wsdavisfuneralhome.com